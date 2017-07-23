Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could return next weekend
Pinder (hamstring) will likely rejoin the A's on their upcoming homestand, which begins next weekend against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There is no official target date, but Pinder, who has been out since June 23, could return for the weekend series. Given this vague timeline, he should not be deployed next week in weekly leagues. Once he is activated, Pinder will compete with Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien for at-bats, and will be fortunate to start three or four games per week, assuming those two veterans are healthy and not traded at the upcoming trade deadline. Pinder hit .234/.289/.490 with nine home runs in 160 plate appearances prior to landing on the DL.
