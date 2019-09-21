Play

Pinder went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

Pinder blasted a 401-foot homer to center off Rangers starter Mike Minor in the second inning, also scoring Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy. That was all Athletics starter Mike Fiers needed in terms of run support. Pinder then exited the game for pinch hitter Seth Brown in the sixth. The utility man is up to 13 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season across 321 at-bats.

