Pinder started at third base in place of Matt Chapman (hip) in Thursday's win over the Astros and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

After affording Vimael Machin a start at the hot corner in Wednesday's contest, manager Bob Melvin shifted the latter to designated hitter and gave the versatile Pinder an opportunity to slot in at third base. The versatile utility asset gave the Athletics some important breathing room with his seventh-inning single, extending their lead to 3-1. While Pinder has endured a difficult season at the plate overall, he's showing some signs of life in the stretch run, as he's now 4-for-10 with two doubles and two runs over his last four games.