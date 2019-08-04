Pinder hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Pinder came to the plate in place of Robbie Grossman in the seventh inning and deposited a Tyler Webb pitch over the left field wall to extend the Athletics' lead to 8-2 at the time. The utility man has found playing time fleeting, but he's 4-for-11 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in his last five games. For the year, Pinder has 10 homers, 36 RBI and 33 runs scored across 232 at-bats.