Athletics' Chad Pinder: Delivers three-run blast
Pinder hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.
Pinder came to the plate in place of Robbie Grossman in the seventh inning and deposited a Tyler Webb pitch over the left field wall to extend the Athletics' lead to 8-2 at the time. The utility man has found playing time fleeting, but he's 4-for-11 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in his last five games. For the year, Pinder has 10 homers, 36 RBI and 33 runs scored across 232 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...