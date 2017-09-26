Play

Manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday that Pinder (concussion) likely won't play again this season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder is still experiencing concussion symptoms, so the A's will proceed cautiously and shut the utility man down for the remainder of the season. He'll close out the year with a .238 average and 97 wRC+ over 309 plate appearances.

