Athletics' Chad Pinder: Draws fourth straight start
Pinder will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Red Sox.
The Athletics will include Pinder in the lineup for the fourth consecutive contest and for the eighth time in nine games. Pinder hasn't exactly made the most of the extra opportunities lately with an 0-for-10 showing at the dish over the past three games, but he's still managing a respectable .281/.316/.449 line for the season. With Jurickson Profar sitting for a second straight day and struggling to find a rhythm at the dish at any point through the first month and change of the campaign, it wouldn't be surprising if Pinder received an extended look in a full-time role.
