Pinder went 0-for-2 with a walk in his return from the disabled list Tuesday against the Dodgers.

The valued utility man had a quiet return from the elbow laceration that sidelined him the prior 10 days, but it was nevertheless encouraging that he only missed the minimum time required. Pinder had been running hot at the plate prior to his injury, so it remains to be seen if he can pick up where he left off and continue to improve his .257/.332/.449 season line.