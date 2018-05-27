Pinder will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Pinder will pick up his third straight start Sunday, with designated hitter Khris Davis' (groin) recent move to the disabled list effectively opening up a spot in the lineup for the versatile 26-year-old. Pinder's entry into the lineup has paid dividends for the Athletics at least for the first two games of the series, as he's gone 3-for-7 with a double and solo home run in those contests.