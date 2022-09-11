Pinder was ejected from Sunday's game against the White Sox in the top of the second inning for arguing a foul ball call, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Pinder had a close foul ball call down the line during his at-bat in the bottom of the first inning Sunday and continued to argue with an umpire as he headed out to right field to begin the second inning. He was ultimately ejected from the game, but it seems unlikely that Sunday's incident will result in further disciplinary action.