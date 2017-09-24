Pinder was placed in the concussion protocol prior to Saturday's 1-0 win over the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder crashed into the center-field wall while pursuing a fly ball in Friday's series opener, and though he was able to stay in the contest, manager Bob Melvin noted that the 25-year-old was feeling groggy afterwards. Since Pinder has a history of concussions, the Athletics will likely proceed cautiously with returning him to action, so don't expect him to enter the lineup Sunday.