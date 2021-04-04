Pinder was removed in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's game against the Astros with an apparent injury, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Pinder's removal was likely the result of his collision with the right-field wall when he flagged down a fly ball in the top of the first. Pinder appeared to be shaken up on the play, but he was able to finish out the half inning in the field before heading to the locker room. Stephen Piscotty came on to replace Pinder, who didn't record an at-bat in the contest.