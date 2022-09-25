site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Exits lineup Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pinder is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder has started four of the last eight games and is hitting .194 with two home runs in 14 games this month. Conner Capel enters the lineup in the outfield, hitting sixth.
