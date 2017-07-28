Athletics' Chad Pinder: Eyeing return Monday
Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder (hamstring) will play a couple more rehab games with the hopes of activating him for the upcoming series against the Giants, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Pinder hasn't been performing particularly well on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, going 3-for-19 with seven strikeouts over six games, but the A's seem confident in bringing him back as a reserve bat off the bench. With the San Francisco series set to begin Monday, the 25-year-old could find himself back in the lineup after spending over a month on the sidelines.
