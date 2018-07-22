Athletics' Chad Pinder: Feeling banged up
Pinder is dealing with a sore wrist and thumb after he was involved in a collision during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants in 11 innings, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder came up clutch in the victory, registering a two-out single in the bottom of the 11th before Jonathan Lucroy drove in the game-winning run in the next at-bat. The utility man was apparently playing hurt, however, and will be given Sunday off to recuperate, though he could be available off the bench. Pinder should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Rangers.
