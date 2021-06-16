Pinder fielded grounders prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels and indicated he's feeling better after being hit in the head by a pitch in Monday's 6-4 loss, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After exiting Monday's contest following the play in question, Pinder said he was experiencing headaches and swelling behind his left ear, but he noted that he was in a much better spot health-wise heading into Wednesday's series finale. He'll remain out of the lineup Wednesday, but the righty-hitting Pinder typically doesn't start against right-handers like the Angels' Griffin Canning anyway. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from the head injury, Pinder should be ready to start the next time the Athletics face a southpaw.