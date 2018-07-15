Athletics' Chad Pinder: Fifth straight start
Pinder will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The Oakland utility man will collect his fifth consecutive start Sunday, with three of those assignments coming in left field. That position looks like Pinder's easiest path to playing time at the moment, given that the top option on the depth chart, Matt Joyce (back), remains on the disabled list. Pinder has been a solid replacement option thus far, collecting six hits -- including two home runs -- in 12 at-bats and drawing three walks over his last four contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks ninth homer in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Continues hot hitting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Progressively heating up at plate•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Logs third straight start•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Connects for sixth homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...