Pinder will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The Oakland utility man will collect his fifth consecutive start Sunday, with three of those assignments coming in left field. That position looks like Pinder's easiest path to playing time at the moment, given that the top option on the depth chart, Matt Joyce (back), remains on the disabled list. Pinder has been a solid replacement option thus far, collecting six hits -- including two home runs -- in 12 at-bats and drawing three walks over his last four contests.