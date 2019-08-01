Pinder will start in right field and bat eighth Thursday against the Brewers.

With four starts in the outfield in five games, Pinder looks like he'll be the main beneficiary of Ramon Laureano's (lower leg) move to the injured list. Pinder could be headed back to a reserve role in the near future, however. Stephen Piscotty (knee) has already played in four games during his minor-league rehab assignment and looks poised to return from the IL as soon as Saturday. Once reinstated, Piscotty should settle back into a full-time role in right field, forcing Pinder to vie for short-side platoon work at a different position.