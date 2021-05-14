Pinder (knee), who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double for Triple-A Las Vegas in a loss to Reno on Thursday, is expected to be activated for the Athletics' three-game road series against the Twins that begins Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Pinder logged another full game in the field, this time handling shortstop duties for the Aviators in the loss. The ultra-versatile 29-year-old hasn't experienced any setbacks while playing three rehab games this week, so activation before Friday's series-opening matchup against the Twins appears to be a strong possibility.