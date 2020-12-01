Pinder signed a one-year, $2.275 million contract with the A's on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This is a pretty solid figure for Pinder, as he is coming off an age-28 season where he was worth 0.1 fWAR and hit .232/.295/.393 in 61 plate appearances. He should reprise his utility role, seeing time at second base, left field, right field and potentially third base if Matt Chapman ever misses time.

