Pinder will start in left field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Pinder appeared to be moving into a part-time role after he started in only one of the Athletics' five games to close out last week, but he'll be in the lineup for the fourth consecutive contest Wednesday. At least for the time being, Pinder appears to be picking up playing time in the outfield at the expense of Luis Barrera, who is sitting Wednesday for the second time in three contests.