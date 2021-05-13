Pinder (knee) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday.

After going hitless in his first rehab game Monday, Pinder broke the ice with a solo home run off Anthony Banda in the first inning of Tuesday's contest. Pinder was able to play all nine innings in right field as well after logging seven frames on defense Monday, so he certainly seems to be heading in the right direction for a possible activation in the coming days.