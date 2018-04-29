Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep Sunday
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs scored and an RBI on Sunday against the Astros.
Pinder hit his third home run of the season in the ninth inning off right-handed reliever Joe Smith. He has seen regular playing time of late as the Athletics left fielder and taken advantage of the opportunity by hitting .317/.378/.610 in 41 at-bats. He'll have to improve on his 37.8 percent strikeout rate and his .476 BABIP is sure to regress, but he's hitting the ball hard and is being rewarded with results for the time being.
