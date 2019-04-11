Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes yard Wednesday
Pinder went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.
Pinder took Dan Straily deep in the second inning to record his third home run of the season. He's taken advantage of poor Baltimore pitching and a friendly hitting environment, racking up five hits across his past nine at-bats. Though he doesn't appear in the lineup every game, Pinder has proven that he can produce in limited playing time with a hot start to the season.
