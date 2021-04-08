Pinder (knee) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder was diagnosed with a left knee sprain Sunday, and Athletics trainer Nick Paparesta said Thursday that the 29-year-old is currently considered week-to-week. Ka'ai Tom and Tony Kemp should continue to see extra playing time for Oakland while Pinder is sidelined.
