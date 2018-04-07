Athletics' Chad Pinder: Heading to disabled list
Pinder is heading to the disabled list Saturday with a hyperextended left knee, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder hyperextended his knee during Thursday's game against the Rangers. He remained in the game, and the injury was not expected to be serious, but after the knee responded poorly to a pregame workout Friday, the team decided to send him to the disabled list. It doesn't appear as though he'll need much more than the minimum amount of time on the sidelines, so he'll likely be back as soon as April 16, barring a setback. Franklin Barreto has been called up to take his place.
