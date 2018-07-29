The Athletics placed Pinder on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with an elbow laceration.

Pinder sustained the injury after he and his fiancee were involved in a car accident Saturday in downtown Denver, according to Jane Lee of MLB.com. Though both were OK, Pinder required several stitches on his left arm and isn't expected to resume swinging a bat in the near future, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The Athletics recalled infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.