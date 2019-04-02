Pinder, who was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup, is healthy, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder's owners would probably have preferred him to be dealing with a minor bug rather than have him purposely sat against a lefty (Chris Sale). We know Pinder rakes against southpaws (career 124 wRC+), but perhaps he was sat due to the fact he is 0-for-9 against Sale for his career -- not a good reason, but a reason nonetheless.