Pinder (knee) went 0-for-4 with a run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Monday.
Pinder took another step toward a return to big-league action with Monday's appearance, which saw him play seven innings at shortstop without any setbacks. Pinder could be deemed ready for activation after another handful of appearances with the Aviators this week.
