Pinder (ankle) went 0-for-3 and played eight innings in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Pinder struck out once and was lifted for pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman in the ninth inning. Even when healthy, playing time remains inconsistent for Pinder. The utilityman sports a .247/.290/.425 line with seven homers and 24 RBI in 61 games this year.