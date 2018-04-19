Pinder is 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in his first two games since returning from a disabled list stay due to a knee injury.

Pinder has served as a pinch hitter each of the last two nights against the White Sox, although he ended up compiling four at-bats in Wednesday's 14-inning marathon despite not entering the game until the bottom of the eighth. The 26-year-old had only seen action in four games this season prior to the injury, generating a pair of two-hit efforts in that sample.