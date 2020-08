Pinder went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Trailing 2-0 with a runner on base and two out in the seventh inning, Pinder ran into one to tie the game. The A's would go on to win in 10 innings. Pinder had started just once in the team's prior five games (all against opposing right-handed starters) and should be considered a short-side platoon player until further notice.