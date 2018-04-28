Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Friday in a win over the Astros.

Pinder took starter Dallas Keuchel deep in the sixth, slugging his second home run of the season. PInder got a hit for the fourth consecutive game, and has brought his average to .306 on the year. The multi-hit game is Pinder's fourth this season, and he's tending to see regular playing time these days.