Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers in second rehab game
Pinder (knee) went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk while playing nine innings in right field for High-A Stockton on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Pinder also went 1-for-5 on Saturday in his first rehab outing, and he could ready to rejoin the Athletics on Monday, the first day he's eligible to be activated. Pinder's return is projected to result in Franklin Barreto, who's yet to log a plate appearance during his current big-league stint, returning to Triple-A Nashville.
