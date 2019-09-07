Pinder hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a win over the Tigers on Friday that served as the conclusion of a game suspended due to rain back on May 19. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs overall in the contest.

Pinder added to the 5-3 lead the Athletics had already established back in May with a 386-foot shot to right in the ninth with Matt Chapman aboard. The home run technically doesn't go on Pinder's September ledger since it's tied into a game that was originally started in a prior month, but it puts the 27-year-old within three round trippers of the career-high 15 he slugged back in 2017.