Pinder went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Pinder has recorded a hit in seven of his last 10 games, bringing his slash line to .250/.316/.443 in the process. The 26-year-old now has eight homers, 18 RBI and 26 runs on the season. Last year the young outfielder hit 15 home runs and 42 RBI in 282 at-bats for Oakland.