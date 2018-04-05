Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hyperextends knee Thursday
Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder slightly hyperextended his right knee during Thursday's loss to the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder suffered the injury while fielding an Adrian Beltre single in the eighth inning. He was able to finish out the remainder of the game, however, and Melvin said after the game that he's fine, so it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. Pinder went 2-for-4 in Thursday's contest and is now 4-for-13 (.308) on the season.
