Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Pinder is arguably in the midst of his best stretch of the season at the plate, as he's now equaled his season-best six-game hitting streak. However, unlike the previous occasion during which he accomplished the feat, Pinder is churning out much more impactful hits. He now has a double in three of the last four games and has also slugged a home run during that stretch. Pinder is also hitting .450 (9-for-20) overall in August and has already boosted his season average 17 points to .257 as a result.