Pinder went 2-for-4 an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Pinder's sixth-inning blast off David Price was the biggest of Oakland's three homers on the night, as it came with Mark Canha aboard. The versatile utility man added an eighth-inning run-scoring single for his first multi-RBI outing of the campaign. Given his extensive positional versatility, Pinder should continue seeing regular playing time throughout the season. Accordingly, he's now been in the starting lineup in five of the Athletics' first seven games.