Pinder was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pinder was one of six Athletics to hit the COVID-19 injured list Monday. It's unclear if he or any of the rest tested positive for the virus or if they merely have COVID-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone else who's tested positive. It's therefore difficult to say when Pinder is likely to return. Tony Kemp will be the left fielder Monday against Baltimore, with Sheldon Neuse starting at second base.