Athletics' Chad Pinder: Late scratch Tuesday
Pinder was a late scratch Tuesday against the Red Sox.
It seemed like an ideal spot for the righty-hitting Pinder, as the A's face tough southpaw Chris Sale. He was in the original lineup that the A's tweeted out, but the team's Twitter account then backtracked and said Kendrys Morales would start at first base with Mark Canha moving to left field, pushing Pinder to the bench. It's possible that Pinder suffered some sort of injury, as his absence is perplexing, but there has been no report to back that up at this point.
