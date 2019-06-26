Pinder entered Tuesday's win over the Cardinals as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fourth inning and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Pinder ignited what would be a six-run rally for the Athletics in the fifth inning by slugging a 414-foot shot to left with Josh Phegley aboard. The 27-year-old utility asset has now homered twice in the past five games after going 14 games without leaving the yard between May 19 and June 15.