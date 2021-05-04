Pinder (knee) is likely to start a rehab assignment Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Pinder has slowly been ramping up his activity level in recent days, most recently beginning a running progression in the latter portion of April. According to previous reports, the valued utility player could see some action in simulated games this coming week. If all goes well, it appears a rehab assignment at one of the Athletics' minor-league affiliates awaits beginning next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: More clarity on timeline•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: No date for return•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts running progression•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Resumes throwing, hitting•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Nearing baseball activity•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•