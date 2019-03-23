Pinder is expected to see time at first base with Matt Olson set to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone, Martin Gallegos of the Mercury News reports.

Mark Canha replaced Olson at first base after the injury occurred in the fifth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mariners in Tokyo. Pinder will also factor into the mix, and could end up seeing quite a bit of time there given that he was better against right-handed pitching (97 wRC+) than Canha (88 wRC+) last season. Pinder is a versatile defender and will see time at other positions as well; he already qualifies at second base and outfield, and third base too in leagues with a 15-game minimum for positional eligibility.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...