Athletics' Chad Pinder: Likely to see time at first
Pinder is expected to see time at first base with Matt Olson set to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone, Martin Gallegos of the Mercury News reports.
Mark Canha replaced Olson at first base after the injury occurred in the fifth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mariners in Tokyo. Pinder will also factor into the mix, and could end up seeing quite a bit of time there given that he was better against right-handed pitching (97 wRC+) than Canha (88 wRC+) last season. Pinder is a versatile defender and will see time at other positions as well; he already qualifies at second base and outfield, and third base too in leagues with a 15-game minimum for positional eligibility.
