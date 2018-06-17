Athletics' Chad Pinder: Logs third straight start
Pinder will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder has earned three straight starts, with two of the assignments coming in left field and one at third base. Each of the starts have come with lefties on the hill for the Angels and were preceded by three straight games on the bench, so it doesn't appear Pinder is much more than a short-side platoon player for the Athletics at this point, despite turning in one of the best games of his career Saturday. In the Athletics' 6-4 victory, he went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, triple and three runs.
