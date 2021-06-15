Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after Monday's 8-5 win over the Angels that Pinder (head) hasn't entered the concussion protocol, the Associated Press reports. "Pretty scary because he's had a few concussion issues in the past," Melvin said of Pinder, who was struck in the left side of his head during his seventh-inning plate appearance. "We'll monitor him."

Junior Guerra's 82 mile-per-hour splitter appeared to hit Pinder behind his left ear rather than on the side or front of his face, so he appears to have avoided a significant head injury. That being said, the Athletics will re-evaluate him early Tuesday before deciding on whether he'll be available for the second game of the series. Pinder smacked an RBI double in his first at-bat of the night in the fifth inning before getting hit by the pitch in his second plate appearance.