Athletics' Chad Pinder: Making progress since auto accident
Pinder (elbow) has begun taking grounders and is expected to begin swinging a bat in the coming days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The utility infielder sustained a badly lacerated elbow in a car accident in downtown Denver last Saturday while the Athletics were in town to face the Rockies for a three-game set. Pinder seems to be on schedule for a minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list, and further clarity on his progress should be available before week's end.
