Athletics' Chad Pinder: Managing multiple minor injuries
Pinder is dealing with minor abductor and hamstring injuries in addition to having twisted his knee in Friday's game, the Associated Press reports.
Pinder was in the starting nine for Saturday's key victory against the Mariners that clinched home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday against the Rays, but he's out of the lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale. However, that's hardly alarming, considering manager Bob Melvin gave multiple regulars the day off ahead of the postseason. Despite the nagging assortment of injuries, there's currently no indication Pinder would be unavailable for Wednesday's one-game playoff if Melvin wanted to utilize him.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not expected to miss time•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Cranks three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Racks up three hits in rout•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Homers in suspended-game conclusion•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starting for Chapman•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Keeps putting good wood on ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...