Pinder is dealing with minor abductor and hamstring injuries in addition to having twisted his knee in Friday's game, the Associated Press reports.

Pinder was in the starting nine for Saturday's key victory against the Mariners that clinched home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday against the Rays, but he's out of the lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale. However, that's hardly alarming, considering manager Bob Melvin gave multiple regulars the day off ahead of the postseason. Despite the nagging assortment of injuries, there's currently no indication Pinder would be unavailable for Wednesday's one-game playoff if Melvin wanted to utilize him.