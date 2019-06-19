Pinder slugged a pinch-hit, two-run home run in Tuesday's 16-2 rout of the Orioles.

He checked into the blowout in place of Matt Chapman in the seventh inning and put the cherry on top of a six-homer sundae for Oakland. Pinder is now slashing .255/.299/.429 through 54 games with six home runs and 21 RBI, but his playing time is likely to remain sporadic as long as the rest of the A's roster stays mostly healthy.

