Athletics' Chad Pinder: MRI shows nothing severe
An MRI on Pinder's injured knee revealed no structural damage, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is good news, as it appears he escaped with just a bone bruise on his left tibia. Pinder is expected to only miss the minimum 10 days required of a disabled list stint as of now.
