Pinder went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Pinder mustered the only multi-hit effort of the night for the punchless Athletics, his second such tally in his last two starts. The veteran utility man has been swinging a productive bat since prior to the All-Star break; Friday's tally puts his batting average and OPS at .265 and .793, respectively, over his last 23 games. During that stretch, he's contributed 19 RBI thanks largely to 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, five home runs) and a .333 average with runners in scoring position.